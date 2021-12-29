🔊 Listen to this

Peoples Security Bank & Trust is proud to support Abington Heights junior Faith Bennett as part of her efforts in reaching her monetary goal to successfully organize and build a labyrinth at Hillside Park in South Abington Township.

After seeing how the pandemic affected mental health, Bennett wanted to give her community a meditative outlet to enjoy and found that a labyrinth was the perfect choice for her Girl Scouts Gold Award project.

The labyrinth, which is a spiraling path that takes users on a calming walk from the edge to the center, will feature a floral design in the center with petals representing different areas of spirituality. It will also be Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible.