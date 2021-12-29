🔊 Listen to this

The Purple Club of the University of Scranton meets to celebrate this year’s 2021-2022 scholarship winners. The Purple Club distributes five scholarships each year to local students from Lackawanna County. New members are always accepted. Please contact Patrick O’Malley, president, for application of membership. From left are Samuel Marranca-Winner, Audrey Phillips-Winner, Emily Laabs-Winner, Patrick O’Malley-President, Ed Karpovich-Vice President, Joseph DeAntona-Board Member, Jeanne Trunzo-Board Member, Deborah Perry-Secretary/Treasurer, Crystal Ondrick-Assistant Director of Financial Aid, Alexis Overholtz-Winner and Emily Crawn-Winner.