The John Mitchell Memorial Man of the Year Recipient is Attorney John Holland. The award was presented by the A.O.H. Paul “Hook” O’Malley Division 4. He was presented with the award on John Mitchell Day, Oct. 29, at the service held at Cathedral Cemetery where John and his wife, Kathryn, are laid to rest. The service had numerous speakers: past President of the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Pennsylvania President Joseph Housie, Judge Thomas Munley, past recipient Bernard McGurl, and President Patrick O’Malley. There was also a wreath presentation. John Mitchell should never be forgotten for his impact on the work force of then and today. Left to right: Joe Hosie, President Patrick O’Malley, John Mitchell recipient Attorney John Holland, Joseph Holland, Bernie McGurl and Michael Robinson.