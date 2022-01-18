CLARKS SUMMIT — Jessica Colvin joined the Abington Business & Professional Association a little over a year ago as an opportunity to design and execute events that will build a sense of community and strengthen local businesses.

The owner of Pure Suds Co. and The Crystal Conclusion in the downtown area, Colvin is always willing to go above and beyond to serve area residents and assist the organization.

During the last year, the challenges of the pandemic have made the events of the organization even more important to residents, who have sought opportunity to safely gather together.

Colvin said the Festival of Ice is a perfect example of such an event.

“I believe that the town needs things like this for positive camaraderie, ” she said. “I know that we all really look forward to outside events and things that bring enlightenment.”

Festival events, she said, are geared to the entire family, kicking off the year with a parade on Jan. 28 and continuing through the weekend.

“We weren’t able to hold the parade last year because of COVID,” she said of the parade. “It will be very family oriented.”

The event will also include a scavenger hunt utilizing an app called “GooseChase.”

“It’s a scavenger hunt where they will visit each of the ice sculptures, take a picture of the sculpture and then download it to an app on their phone,” she said. “We did it last year and a lot of people really enjoyed it.”

People don’t necessarily even have to get out of their cars to participate in the scavenger hunt, providing opportunity to have fun, while social distancing for those who are uncomfortable with being around others because of COVID-19, she said.

Healing themes

Colvin, a chairperson of the organization, said that last year’s event dedicated to “Hometown Heroes,” went a long way to help people heal from a difficult year.

“It was focused on members of our community that still had to go out into the workforce while still having to navigate the gray area of COVID-19,” she said. “It was a very heartwarming theme that helped to get us through.”

Colvin said many members of her family are health care professionals which made that theme exceedingly special to her.

Likewise, Colvin looks forward to this year’s theme “Frozen Wilderness” will also bring light to residents, who have, once again, had a challenging year.

In addition to more than 50 ice sculptures on display, live music, and the great downtown shops and restaurants, will celebrate the winter season and will be a success no matter what the temperature.