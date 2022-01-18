Sculptor says annual event about more than just his creations

With a theme of ‘Frozen Wilderness,’ visitors to the annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice may very well see a sculpture of a turkey like the one pictured above.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Fins, feathers and fur.

That’s how Mark Crouthamel, owner of Sculpted Ice Works, describes the ice sculptures that will be part of this year’s Festival of Ice with a “Frozen Wilderness” theme.

Crouthamel and his team will assemble more than 50 ice sculptures in and around the borough this year, which are anticipated to bring thousands of people to the downtown area for the annual festival.

This year, the festival will also include color, which Crouthamel said will be used for sculpting birds, providing the opportunity to accurately depict those native to the area.

He anticipates that colored sculptures, new to the event, will encompass about 25% of the ice sculptures.

Crouthamel said most of the sculptures will be of wildlife native to the area, but will also include some animals such as moose and polar bear from further north.

“We were going to try to avoid the arctic, but we’re doing it by request,” he said, adding that many think of polar bears and moose as part of a frozen theme.

Crouthamel will participate in the event’s opening parade on Friday, sculpting an ice carving on a float which is part of the parade.

Most of the ice sculptures will be created off site and brought to the festival to be assembled, but several will be crafted at the festival, fascinating onlookers.

Last year COVID-19 made it necessary to simplify the festival and only the sculptures were part of the festival, without any music or activities.

Still the ice creations carried the day, bringing out thousands of people who were able to naturally social distance, enjoying the “Hometown Heroes” theme.

Crouthamel anticipates that people will be grateful for additional events available this year.

“This year it was kind of ‘Let’s get back to a little bit of normal,’” he said.

When asked about the weather, Crouthamel said in regard to the ice sculptures, it’s best when the weather is below freezing and cloudy.

But, he points out that even during years when the ice melted, the festival was still a success.

“This isn’t just an ice festival,” he said, “It’s an ice and people festival. So, if people come out with their neighbors, then it’s a success.”

Crouthamel has been carving ice for more than 20 years, learning the art in culinary school.

He said he likes new challenges.

“Every year there is a unique theme, which provides us with the opportunity to craft more unique pieces,” he said.