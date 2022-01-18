CLARKS GREEN — During the Clarks Green Council meeting Jan. 17, solicitor Al Weinschenk said that the planning commission reviewed the land development plans, which were presented by Tony Bernardi for the construction of an office building on 251 E. Grove St.

Weinschenk mentioned plans for a reconfiguration of the parking area. He explained there was a situation in which people can pull directly off East Grove Street and park perpendicular to the building. He said there will be a sidewalk closing 251 E. Grove St. to vehicles. He said that people utilizing the building will be entering off of Nelson Street.

“That’s a major improvement in the safety of this particular development,” he said. Weinschenk said that the office building meets the requirements of the zoning ordinance, and said that the planning commission recommended approval from council with three conditions. The first condition was that the highway occupancy permit for work within the the right-of-way of East Grove Street be issued by PennDot. The second condition was that the Abington Regional Wastewater Authority (ARWA) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issue all necessary sewage connections. The third was that the plans have a sealed certification of a Pennsylvania-registered land surveyor.

He said that the first condition has been met. Council voted to approve the second and third conditions.

In other business, councilman Dave Rinaldi announced that Clarks Summit councilman Josh Mitchell was invited to the council business meeting in February to answer questions about the regionalized police force. He reminded council that Clarks Summit and Clarks Green boroughs entered into a five-year extension of the police contract.

In his police report, Clarks Summit police chief Chris Yarns said there are two new cars being serviced this week. He also mentioned that body cameras will be instituted on March 3 and that they will be on a cloud-based system. He said that he’s been anticipating an aggressive driving grant in March.

Council voted to appoint:

• Murphy, Dougherty, & Co. as borough auditor.

• FNCB Bank, NBT Bank, People’s Security Bank, and Wayne Bank as depositories for the borough.

• Paula Thompson as borough assistant secretary/treasurer.

• Olga Trushina to the Shade Tree Commission.

• The contract of Clean Rite Company Inc. in the amount of $90 per cleaning.

• The budget.

• To make the quarterly payment to the Abington Area Joint Recreation Board (AAJRB) in the amount of $1,437.75.

In his mayor’s report, Joe Barrasse welcomed two new council members: Jim Curran, who was appointed finance chair, and Courtney Wanchisen, who was appointed health and safety chair.

“We wish you the very best in your career here in helping the residents of our great borough,” he said.