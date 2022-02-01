The Scranton Lions Club presented a check for $13,500 from the 87th Annual Dream Game to Mary Lou Wascavich, Executive Director of the Lackawanna Blind Association. The donation will be used to assist in funding programs for Client Support Services and Prevention of Blindness Programs. Pictured seated, from left: Dave Rudis, Mary Lou Wascavich; Executive Director LBA, Allan Hetkowski; President Scranton Lions Club, Cathy Metschulat; Lions Club District 14 H Governor; standing, from left: Mary Claire Boylan, Dan Loftus, Phil Mahasky, John Mesko, Joe Manley and Nick Rodio.