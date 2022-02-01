🔊 Listen to this

There has been a barber shop at 336 S. State St. in Clarks Summit for the last 70 years.

Paul’s Barber Shop is located there and has been for the last 40 years. It was located further down State Street and then moved to Dalton before moving to its current location.

“My dad Joseph left school when he was 10 and in the 5th grade to cut hair. He cut hair for 71 years until he retired at the age of 94,” said Paul, the owner of Paul’s Barber Shop, who did not want his last name used. “He had a Barber Shop and I learned the trade from him. I started cutting hair when I was 12 in Throop and I grew up in the shop. I’d come after school and all through high school. My dad’s sister Helen Castellano, my dad’s niece Helen Stecco and nephew Pete Castellano also cut hair. We were all in the business.”

He is a veteran of the United States Army and served in Germany on the Czech Border.

He obtained his barber teaching license and hairdresser license on the GI Bill. He used to cut women’s hair with his wife, Sonia, at His and Hers Beauty Boutique in Peckville.

Dr. Shripathi Holla has been getting his hair cut at Paul’s for 37 years. “He is informative on various topics. He is always on time and does a good job. A lot of my friends who I worked with also go to him. Paul is an upstanding gentleman.”

Ned Connell has been coming to the shop for a few years. “Paul is pleasant to be around and a good guy.”

Dr. Gus Vlassis is a retired chemistry professor from Keystone College, and taught there for 40 years. He is also a member of the Rotary Club of the Abington’s and a past district governor.

He remembers going to Paul’s Barber Shop in Dalton before it moved to Clarks Summit. He has been getting his hair cut at Paul’s for 35 years. “Paul is a true barber and a fine gentleman. He knows everybody and is pleasant and gets along with everyone.”

“I started getting my hair cut at Paul’s Barber Shop when I was in high school then through college and when I was in the Marine Corps. I still get it done there and have since 1979,” said President Judge Honorable Russell Shurtleff Common Pleas Judge for Wyoming and Sullivan Counties. “Paul has a lot of respect and cares about you and your family. He becomes part of your family.”

Justin Little, originally from Florida, was getting his hair cut. “My wife, Katie, is from Clarks Summit and recommended I come here to get my hair cut. Paul is very accommodating,” he said.

“I never feel rushed when I get my hair cut here. Paul is kind and polite,” said Dr. Rod Faberburg, an infectious disease doctor who has been coming to Paul’s Barber Shop for 40 years.

Warren Watkins is a former Clarks Summit council member who served 18 years, serving as president for two terms and borough treasurer for two years. He is very active in the community and is involved in Telespond, Clarks Summit State Hospital, Clarks Green Cemetery Association, Clarks Summit Fire Company, Saint David’s Society of Lackawanna County, Rotary Club of the Abington’s among others.

“I have been a customer of Paul’s for 27 years,” he said. “When you walk in, it is like you are the first customer of the day. He is a pleasant man and a good citizen.”

“We were on the same plane to Chicago’s O’Hara airport. I was going on to Arizona and he was going to Canada for a hunting trip,” said John Petry, who has been getting his hair cut at Paul’s since 1978. “He asked if I wanted to go for breakfast while we waited for our connections. That is the type of person he is. I have been to Florida, Sweden and Michigan, but always come back to Paul’s for a haircut,” he said.

“Paul is so kind and his customers become his friends. He is a gentle soul and we don’t have enough gentle souls in this world.”

“Paul always asks how everything is going,” said Dr. Stephen Pancoast, who has been going to Paul for over 40 years. “He will tell you about his fishing and hunting trips. He is a wonderful and warm person,” he said.

Attorney Ernie Preate enjoys gardening like Paul does. “We talk about what fertilizer to use or what type of tomato plants to plant. Paul is kind and people respect him. You develop a friendship,” he said.

“Paul is a small town guy and is like family,” said Dr. Saul Rigau, an emergency room physician at Geisinger Community Medical Center. “I have been coming to him about 20 years and my son Sean also came here. He cares about his customers and is a great listener. He is an excellent human being.”

Paul is a member of the Clarks Summit Fire Company. He likes to hunt and fish. He has hunted for caribou and moose in New Brunswick, Canada, Newfoundland, Canada, and every providence across Canada.

“I owe my trade to my dad Joseph and my mom Mary. I like my trade and being in the shop.”

Paul has a brother, Joe, who is the mayor of Throop.

To schedule an appointment call 570-587-5398.