Caitlyn Walega (front right in costume) played the Purple Storyteller. She is shown with her family after the play. Front row from left are Clare and Caitlyn Walega; Back row from left are parents Dawn and Chet Walega.

From left, Adalynn Sheridan as the March Hare, Avery Musso as the Dormouse, and Bella Kopp as the Mad Hatter have a tea party with Alice #3 played by Sofia Mirza.

Imagine NEPA Theater & Performance Space did a production of Alice in Wonderland on Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26. It was directed by theater owners Katie Lane and Samantha Christ. The children (Imagine Players) from ages 6 to 12 have been rehearsing since Jan. 27. During the show, they prompted participation from the audience. The next play will be Peter Rabbit & Friends, which will be performed by the Mini Players (Pre-K to first grade) on Saturday, March 12 at 4 p.m.