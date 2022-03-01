🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The Wright Center for Community Health is holding a Driving Better Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at St. Francis Commons, 504 Penn Ave., Scranton, on Thursday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Driving Better Health is a 34-foot mobile medical unit that brings high-quality health care services directly to the underserved communities of Northeast Pennsylvania. The mobile medical unit has been serving populations of special concern since 2020. It is regularly deployed to senior living centers, regional schools, homeless shelters and other community gathering spots.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available for anybody age 5 and up. A guardian must accompany patients who are younger than 17. Walk-up appointments are welcome depending on vaccine availability, but appointments are encouraged for the convenience of patients. Please go to TheWrightCenter.org or call 570-230-0019 to schedule an appointment.

The Wright Center for Community Health clinical staff will also offer COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines at the clinic.

Guests are asked to observe public safety measures, including masking and social distancing, during the clinic and bring identification and insurance cards.

The Wright Center for Community Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike.

Community health centers offer affordable, safety-net health care services and are the largest providers of primary care for the nation’s most vulnerable and medically underserved populations. Prevalent in both urban and rural settings, community health centers are located in regions with high-poverty rates and/or low numbers of private or nonprofit health care systems and hospitals.