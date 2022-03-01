On Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m., Dr. Fauve Luckey will present a talk and discussion on the effects of COVID on children at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The talk is free and open to public, but registration is requested. To register or for more info, visit www.gatheringplacecs.org.

Dr. Luckey will explore many topics, including:

1. COVID isolation (from friends, family, even own household members if they were sick and in quarantine)

2. Loss of loved ones from COVID and grief

3. School and learning issues (stressors from virtual learning, unpredictability, parents as homeschoolers and teacher burn out and how that might leak onto the littles, adult burn out in general and how this leaks onto the children

4. Social regressions (kids are having a hard time reconnecting to people in person or relearning how to act appropriately in person)

5. Social/political understanding and aftermath — over the past two years, kids being divided politically

6. Anxiety/Depression — kids who were already anxious may be even more so, kids who never experienced anxiety before may now qualify for a formal diagnosis. Fear of germs, fears of being separated, fear of losing a loved one, perfectionism and need for control in an otherwise chaotic world. Hard to understand what is irrational vs. rational right now in the middle of a global pandemic, many irrational fears are valid

7. How to spot warning signs kids might need help and resources for them

8. How parents can take care of themselves so as to better take care of the children