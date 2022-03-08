🔊 Listen to this

“I am impressed that a fan from Middletown, N.Y., drove an hour and a half to get to the Dietrich because her New York PBS station did not offer a screening of Sanditon,” shared Chris Norton of WVIA. Yes, this young woman was so thrilled to come and to be given a poster of season two of the Sanditon series that premieres this month.

A groundswell of public efforts to continue the series, even though it had completed the entire story of Jane Austen’s last novel, resulted in the creation of season two with season three in the works.

Last Sunday, Sanditon fans gathered at the Dietrich Theater to see the first episode of season two on the big screen. Chris Norton introduced it by sharing interesting facts about the story and the author, Jane Austen. For instance, did you know that Austen published four books in her lifetime — published anonymously as By a Lady, instead of using a male pen name?

Not only did Sanditon fans get to see the first episode of a new season, but Call the Midwife fans were also treated to episode one of season 11! Of course Millie Ryczak was at the Dietrich, because she is a fan who gets to relive her experience as a prenatal nurse. When Chris Norton asked trivia questions about the series, Millie knew all the answers. When she heard that WVIA will return to feature the Agnes Flood in NEPA in July, it brought back her memories of women transported by boat to deliver their babies at that perilous time. Stay tuned for that special event.

The next WVIA preview opportunity will be at 3 p.m. on March 20 to honor local volunteers with a free screening of a preview of the new Ken Burns documentary series “Benjamin Franklin.” He was a leader in public engagement, helping to found a volunteer fire company, a public library, a hospital, and more. The Dietrich Theater and WVIA invite public libraries, including the Tunkhannock Public Library, the Triton Hose Company and other volunteer fire companies, and all civic clubs that strive to improve our region. This is a chance to celebrate all of you who do so much for our community.

As part of the ongoing Veterans Connecting: Meetup and Workshop, led by Larry White, a new opportunity for military veterans starts at the Dietrich on Friday, March 11, from 7 to 9 p.m., and continues on the second Friday of each month for seven sessions. Valhalla Veterans Services and the Dietrich Theater are scheduled to present workshops for veterans and military service members entitled Warriors Path to Peace. Eric J. Darling, army veteran and Executive Director and Counselor of Vallhalla Veterans Services, is the presenter of this workshop that is designed to offer basic training developed to equip warriors to live at peace with the world. For information call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3.

In the meantime mark your calendars for the free showing of The Muppet Movie on Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m. I will be there to hear my sister, Calista Hendrickson, who will introduce the movie. She is the costume designer for the movie! You can talk to her after the movie!

And do not miss Leprechaun Lore with Hal Pratt on Saturday, March 19, at 11 a.m., back by popular demand. A free event sponsored by the Dietrich’s Fundraising Committee that will totally charm all your family and friends!

We are so grateful to so many for bringing us many enlightening and rich experiences. Thank you, Chris Norton and our WVIA friends, Larry White and Eric J. Darling and our veterans, Calista Hendrickson and the world of the Muppets, and Hal Pratt and his leprechaun transformation. We celebrate you and all you do to bring new meaning and fun into our lives.