Chris Vida, owner of VIDAWORKS, poses with his four awards from the Northeast Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Advertising Federation. Vida entered the showcase on a whim after going through the agency’s 2021 portfolio and took home the top award of the evening as well as three others.

CLARKS SUMMIT — One local design company brought home not one, not two, not three, but four awards from the Northeast Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Advertising Federation Awards on Feb. 25.

However, it would be selling VIDAWORKS short to call it just a design company. Since 2000, owner Chris Vida and his team of expert professionals have been encouraging clients to “brand bold,” and bold is the name of the game.

From advertising and branding, to video production, search engine optimization, digital marketing, copy writing, and of course graphic design of collateral marketing materials, VIDAWORKS is a full-service creative agency.

Vida entered into the awards showcase on a whim after reviewing the agency’s 2021 work. VIDAWORKS then brought home Best of Show and Professional Gold Awards for its Vethouse Pet Care Integrated Brand Identity Campaign.

The agency also won a Judge’s Choice Award for its work on the Scranton Preparatory School’s Prep News Magazine and a Professional Silver Award, Consumer Campaign, for its work on O’Boyle Real Estate’s “Find a Home” campaign.

Vida’s creative solutions, however, don’t just exist in digital spaces.

Sure, you’ll find from-the-ground-up website design and video production, custom logo brand identity design and engaging content creation, but the extra mile is in the environmental designs. Vida will go into a client’s place of business and offer ideas to re-brand with furniture, fixtures, window displays, brand messaging and whatever else a client may need to find their success and enhance their brand experience, as was the case in the award-winning brand launch of Vethouse Pet Care.

And it’s his clients finding success that leaves Vida feeling most validated.

“It was humbling to hear the Judges Choice video testimonial, rave about the creative approach to Scranton Preps Magazine. It’s all the kind of stuff that I take for granted these days,” Vida told a reporter. “I just do my thing.”

And through doing that thing, his clients reap the benefits. “It’s not just the awards,” Vida said, “It’s the results. The rewards are just a bonus.” He went on to explain how his clients have seen major upticks in business since partnering with his agency. “Our success shines when the businesses we help succeed. That’s when really feel rewarded,” he mentioned in a previous release.

One of the keys to Vida’s ongoing success (these are not the agency’s first awards), is his understanding that every project is different. He communicates with his clients to understand their unique needs and objectives, and then makes it happen. He calls himself a “creative problem solver.”

With the Best of Show in hand, the highest recognition offered by the AAF, VIDAWORKS is now entered into the national circuit, with winners to be unveiled later this year.

Another big win for Vida, however, came from seeing former students of his win awards at the same show. Vida has a quarter of a century of teaching at the collegiate level under his belt, offering his expertise to those who wish to carve the same path.

He said of seeing his former students, “It was quite moving to know that I had an impact in them achieving their professional goals.”

And all of this comes not long after VIDAWORKS was named a Top 5 Pennsylvania Branding Agency, by DesignRush.

“I treat every client like it’s my own business,” Vida said, and that undertaking leaves real results.

Vida wanted to thank his clients for partnering with him and allowing him to mold their business vision into reality. He also thanked his wife, DeeAnn, and his family, as he said, “without their love and support of my passion, none of this would have been possible.”

If you’d like to see some of the work coming out of VIDAWORKS, you can visit vidaworks.com, or check out the websites or locations of any of the aforementioned businesses that the agency has worked with.