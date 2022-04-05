🔊 Listen to this

The CDC has updated its masking guidelines, and Lackawanna County is following suit.

The CDC now considers three factors:

• New COVID Hospitalizations

• Hospital Capacity

• New COVID Cases

Taken together, the new CDC metrics will consider an area to be: “High,” “Medium” or “Low” risk.

Under these new guidelines, Lackawanna County is now considered at the “Medium Risk Level.”

Starting on Tuesday, March 1, the wearing of masks in County Buildings will be optional.

At all levels, individuals can wear a mask based on personal preference.

All individuals are highly recommended to wear a mask if they have: underlying conditions; symptoms of COVID; recently tested positive; or recently been exposed to COVID.