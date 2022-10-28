MANSFIELD — Aniya Sicovitch from Scott Township, was one of 16 Mansfield University of Pennsylvania students and three faculty that spent two weeks in Belize as part of its study abroad program. From May 25 to June 8, students traveled throughout Belize to learn about this small English-speaking, democratic, Central American country as part of a general education course, PSC 3385 Field Research Abroad.

Accounting, business, graphic design, history, liberal studies, marketing, political science, and psychology majors participated in the trip. The students gathered field research on four topics: sustainable development, globalization, multiculturalism and politics.

Professors Jeffrey Bosworth and Jonathan C. Rothermel, who organized the trip, have taken 120 students to Belize since 2014.

Along with the many educational opportunities of the trip, students also had time to enjoy all that Belize has to offer, including visits to several Mayan sites, zip lining, cave tubing, canoeing, and snorkeling.