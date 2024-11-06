Extended holiday hours announced for State Street shopping

CLARKS SUMMIT — State Street retailers announced that, starting in November, hours will be extended every Thursday through the end of December, allowing shoppers to browse and buy until 7 p.m. Whether you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gifts, handmade treasures, or simply want to enjoy the festive atmosphere, “Shop Late on State” is an opportunity to support local businesses and find something special for everyone on your list.

Local shops participating in this community-driven event include:

• Little Bit of Bling — Women’s clothing and accessories.

• La Chic Boutique by Kim — Women’s clothing and accessories.

• Pure Suds Co. — Handmade bath and body products, Apothecary.

• The Crystal Conclusion — A sacred space and wellness shop/ curated Crystal Collection.

• Golden Coast — Women’s clothing and accessories.

• Parabello — Gifts, home decor, and apothecary items.

• Modern Vintage Home — Vintage-inspired home decor.

• Everything Natural — Natural products and food since 1983.

• Woods & Company — Home furnishings and gifts.

• Linx Permanent Jewelry — Permanent jewelry.

• The Jewelry Room — Classic and contemporary jewelry.

“We’re thrilled to offer extended hours on State Street, making holiday shopping more convenient while giving our community a chance to support local shops and restaurants,” said Milena DelVecchio of Parabello on State Street.

Special perks

As a bonus, participating shoppers who show their bags at State Street Grill and Alter House will enjoy exclusive deals, including a complimentary dessert at Alter House. These local eateries are excited to support “Shop Late on State” by adding to the experience with dining incentives.

The “Shop Late on State” initiative highlights the unique character of the community and the importance of supporting small businesses.