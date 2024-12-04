Finn Chiropractic Center celebrates 25 years of serving the Abingtons

Finn Chiropractic Center opened 25 years ago. George H. W. Bush was President of the United States,, and Dan Quayle was Vice President. A first-class stamp cost 25 cents, a loaf of bread $1.29, and a gallon of milk $2.14.

The Oakland Athletics won the World Series and the San Francisco 49ers won the Super Bowl.

Finn Chiropractic was originally located at Gravel Pond and state Route 6 and 11 in Clarks Summit. Since 2011, it has been located at 203 Greenwood Ave #2 in Clarks Summit, where Dr. Jennifer Finn and Dr. Krysten Schab see patients.

Dr. Finn’s dog, Otis, may greet you at the door. He is a 2-year-old Mastiff and Labrador Retriever. He likes playing with his toys and going for walks with the staff.

The practice sees infants to those in their 90s. For the younger patients, they treat ear infections and colic. For the others, they treat overall wellness, including headaches and back pain. They see women who are pregnant.

Dr. Finn graduated from Rutgers and earned her chiropractic degree from Life University in Marietta, Georgia.

“When I was an undergraduate, I worked with a chiropractor and saw all kinds of people. The whole body wellness intrigued me. The staff is very welcoming, and it is very comfortable here. People feel relaxed. I enjoy seeing people regain their health and enjoy meeting families and getting to know them. I saw kids when they were in car seats and now they have children of their own. I have seen younger patients who now have their own families,” said Dr. Finn.

Dr. Finn enjoys pottery, outdoors, kayaking, the beach and musical festivals when she is not in the office.

Melaine Brock has been seeing Dr. Finn for 19 years.

“I see Dr. Finn on a monthly basis to keep my spine in good alignment, which allows my nervous system to work more efficiently and has an impact on the wellness of all my other systems. I enjoy being able to have a trustworthy resource with options other than traditional medicine for symptoms that my family has encountered over the years. Years ago, when we couldn’t find a solution to my daughter’s digestive problems, Dr. Finn started treating her, and we saw really good results. She has been able to live with a minimal amount of medicine and a better quality of life, thanks to Dr. Finn.”

Dr Schab is a graduate of Marywood University with a degree in Clinical Psychology. She also is a graduate of the Life University in Marietta Georgia. She is currently enrolled in the New England School of Homeopathy, studying classical homeopathy.

She first started seeing a chiropractor for neck pain and saw an improvement. She was working in skilled nursing facilities as a social worker and an activities aide. After her chiropractor visit, she decided to change her career.

“I have Asthma and allergies and they were improved with chiropractic care. I was moved by the experience. Chiropractic care is very rewarding and seeing people take proactive steps for their health,” she said.

She enjoys making coffee, yoga and walking when not in the office.

“I meet the patients and talk to them. I get to know them and their families,” said Pam Hoffman who is the office manager and does billing, scheduling, answering phone calls among other duties.

Dr. Finn sees patients from 8 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. She does not see patients on Tuesdays or Fridays.

Dr. Schab sees patients from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; from 8 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Fridays. She does not see patients on Mondays.

Call the office 570-586-3440 to set up an appointment or for more information.