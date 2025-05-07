Abbiocco has new owner, same great taste and vision

Rose Brutico Fazio has owned Abbiocco for almost nine years and will now pass the torch to Andrea Araujo.

Customers can rest assured the same great recipes, atmosphere and service will live on at Abbiocco.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Rose Brutico Fazio has owned Abbiocco for almost nine years and now ownership is shifting to Andrea Araujo, but don’t worry — the food, values and atmosphere of the restaurant will continue on.

Fear not, restaurant regulars and curious locals, the beloved Italian lunch and dinner spot will continue to uphold the same homemade recipes and thoughtful service the restaurant has become known for.

“The recipes are really important to Rose and her family,” recognized Andrea.

Andrea Araujo has worked there for three years. She started as a waitress and within about six months her role began to grow. She just loved being at Abbiocco, so, in the morning she would serve, and, in the evenings, she would head to the kitchen.

“She sees things the way I see them, so I don’t have to worry about anything changing because that was important — I didn’t want anything to change and I’d have to say, knowing things wouldn’t change made it easier for me,” said Rose.

Rose is just ready to take the back seat and let someone else drive, so she can enjoy a little more flexibility in her life. She can still be seen at the restaurant and she handpicked Andrea to not only take the reins, but continue the legacy she built for the Clarks Summit restaurant.

“She has a lot of the same goals as I do,” said Rose. “Our work ethics are very similar, plus she’s got a background in training which I think made her even a better person than me. I just kind of jumped in and did it on a wing and a prayer! She at least could take over and be even more qualified than I was when I started.”

The change began naturally as the two realized how well they work together. Andrea began managing the kitchen while Rose was able to be the face of the restaurant in the front of the house. They’ve already been making each other’s lives easier and upholding the ethos of the restaurant.

The transition officially began in February and is an ongoing process as Andrea Araujo settles into her new role as restaurant owner. One of the most important things to both Andrea and Rose is keeping everything the same for their loyal customers, who helped them get through difficult times during COVID. Because of them, they’ve thrived on!

Abbiocco always had a focus on homemade dishes and will continue to keep up those same values. Rose will also continue to be a part of the restaurant, just not there every day from open to close, but she’ll still be making sauces, doing prep, and taking stress off Andrea.

“Yeah, I’m not done,” said Rose. “I’m still here pretty much every day, just not at the capacity that I was before, and not in charge of anything really. I’m here to help Andrea wherever she needs me.”

Rose will continue helping through the transition and assuring customers that the restaurant will stay just about the same as Andrea carries on the torch of the Abbiocco legacy.

It’s still all homemade, it’s still BYOB. They’ve brought back their 11 a.m. lunch opening and Andrea is also focusing on offering more private parties and catering, something they got out of the swing of during the trying times for restaurants during the pandemic.

“The things that she’s kind of changing are not really — she’s bringing it back and bringing it back better,” said Rose.

Both Rose and Andrea share a love for dogs and will continue to ensure pups are welcome on the outdoor patio along with the K-9 menu, something that has set the place apart and keeps owners coming back for more.

“She likes dogs as much as I do,” said Rose. “That was a thing for me too — to pass this on to somebody who didn’t get as excited when the dogs came as I did, would have never worked.”

Outdoor patio season is here, the dogs are coming in again, and they both can’t wait to see them all out on the patio again!

Andrea’s goal is to continue the success that Rose started. She doesn’t foresee changing the restaurant or the recipes, just ensuring that the love lives on for their faithful customers. “That’s one of my favorite parts of doing all this — creating our specials, coming up with new ideas for the week. and what customers would like to see.”

Rose added, “Plus, as she started helping me with the kitchen, she’s been doing almost everything anyway alongside of me. So, nothing will change because it hasn’t changed since she’s been here.”

Here, Andrea Araujo says she enjoys coming to work and enjoys getting to do what she loves in a place she cares so much about.

Abbiocco also still sells their homemade sauces, dressings, and soups in addition to their delicious menu of homemade creations. Some of their most popular dishes are Chicken Abbiocco, Gnocchi, Risotto, anything in their Vodka Sauce, and you can continue to come into Abbiocco for those same delish dishes.

“I really didn’t want to stop being here. I’m getting older, I’ve been doing it a long time. I just wanted some time for me. This way, I can step back but still be involved,” said Rose. “Really nothing’s going to change except the fact that she’s in charge and I’m not.”

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! It’s important to Andrea to keep all that good stuff going and keep the restaurant pushing forward. People have continued coming back to the restaurant they’ve known, and she doesn’t plan on disappointing them.