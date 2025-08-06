Iconic Clarks Summit business celebrates 4 decades of health and wellness

Gia Fasciana, 2, spins the wheel for a prize as Clarks Summit Council President Gerrie Carey looks on.

Jeremy Burke of Scranton sings and plays guitar inside Everything Natural during the anniversary celebration.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Everything Natural is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. For four decades, this store has been a staple in the downtown area, providing customers with healthful foods as well as homemade gifts. Husband and wife Guy and Gabby Fasciana, who have owned Everything Natural since July 2023, are keeping the store’s tradition of partnering with local vendors and farmers to bring all-natural and organic eats and supplements.

“That’s our goal to have high-quality food, but especially from local vendors and food suppliers whenever possible,” said Guy.

To commemorate the 40-year milestone, Everything Natural hosted a celebration with a storewide sale, live music and raffle giveaways on Saturday, June 21. It had a vendor spotlight, in which vendors gave free samples of their products that are featured in store.

John and Kaitlyn Andrezze allowed customers to try their Good Juju Company Kombucha, which they make in their garage converted into a kitchen at their home in Sonestown. They poured many flavors such as strawberry lemon, pineapple cherry, and strawberry lime jalapeno. They also make seasonal drinks, including a Christmas punch and chocolate cherry kombucha for Valentine’s Day. They had a sign showing that kombucha is packed with billions of live probiotics and is known for its healthy benefits such as detoxifying the body, boosting immunity and speeding up metabolism.

Stephen Longo, founder of Orka Bar, gave samples of his gluten-free frozen treats, which are similar to a Klondike Bar but made with the goodness of egg whites. The Orka Bars are high in protein but low in sugar and carbs.

“Our egg white innovation on a nostalgic frozen treat (Klondike Bar) lowers lactose levels, making it easier for the body to digest while raising the macro nutritional value,” said Stephen.

Since this past January, the coffee section of Everything Natural has been carrying ZPlantMagic Mushroom Coffee, which is a caffeine-free coffee alternative. It is made with 100% organic functional mushrooms and herbs. According to its business card, this beverage boosts energy, focus and mood. Clinical herbalist Zhana MacGraw, who gave samples during the event. She makes this drink from her commercial kitchen in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“It feels really nice to see our brand in a local store,” said Zhana. “There are a lot of places in Tampa and St. Petersburg that carries our blend but it’s fun to see it out here, too.”

Everything Natural has many other new products, including Shilajit, a mineral-rich resin, which promotes energy and healthy hormone levels. Also new to the store is 100% grass-fed beef from Greenfield Township and bean-to-bar chocolate and specialty coffee from Moka Origins in Honesdale, PA. Guy and Gabby updated the refrigeration by replacing the coolers of the store.

Carissa Knick, assistant manager for four years, manned the raffle baskets and let kids spin a wheel for prizes, including a lollipop, a sea creature toy, or a Beanie Baby.

“The people are lovely,” she said. “The products are great. I’m really proud to be a part of this.”

The anniversary celebration was attended by many regular customers.

Kathy Kingsley, of Clarks Summit, admitted to visiting the store so often, she should pay rent.

“It’s so good to be able to get healthful food,” she said.

Rose Smith, of Falls, also shops at Everything Natural often. She was at the event with her husband Steve.

“If you need something, they’ll order it for you,” said Rose.

“I like the education part of it,” said Steve.

Everything Natural has Wellness Wednesdays, a weekly event with guest speakers, who share education about natural health and wellness products and services.

Everything Natural was opened in June 1985 by former owner Barry Kaplan. Prior to this, he owned a health store called Armadillo Downe, which was located in the Hill Section of Scranton. After having to close this store, Barry’s wife Donna Kaplan and sister-in-law Michelle Cooper talked with Barry over dinner, asking him if he would open a natural food store again. Barry recalls replying to them, “Not unless we do it together.”

“There was born the idea and what became the partnership, the family business of Everything Natural,” he said.

Everything Natural was first opened on the spot, which was formerly occupied by Westlake Dress Shop, which later became Pringle Dress Shop. In the mid-1990s, Barry expanded Everything Natural by bridging together the next-door building, which was formerly Abington Travel. One building stored food while the other had gifts.

Barry wanted more space and a community room in order to hold workshops, yoga, open houses, gatherings and other events. In 2003, Barry and his family moved to the store to its current location, which was formerly White’s Country Floral. In 2016, Barry sold Everything Natural to Neil Persad. In 2023, Guy and Gabby purchased the business.

Although he currently lives in Colorado, Barry has heard from friends in the Abington area about how well Everything Natural is doing. He is glad that Guy and Gabby are keeping yoga and community workshops at the store.

“We are very happy for them continuing the Everything Natural story,” said Barry. “Forty years is a long time for a business these days. Not many, especially independent stores, lasts this long. It’s a still a community resource, good for the Abingtons, good for Northeast PA, and people are happy about it being there.”