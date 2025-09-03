Is your license plate peeling or in bad condition? It may be time to get a new plate.

Northeast Title and Tag recently hosted Peeling Plate events throughout Lackawanna County including the Clarks Summit location.

This event was sponsored by State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski.

“Several years ago, Pennsylvania changed the process by which plates were made. The new process allowed corrosion to set in to some plates. To correct the issue, the Commonwealth set up a procedure offering free replacement plates,” said State Representative Bridget Kosierowski.

No legislation was necessary to start the Peeling Plate program, but State Representative Bridget Kosierowski facilitated a meeting between PennDot and Messenger service that allowed for the process to be streamlined for the Messenger service and residents.

“The event is to eliminate all peeling plates on the road. Last year, during 5 events, we had 300 license plates returned and new ones issued. So far today, we had 20 license plates returned. The program is working to keep old plates off the road, said Joseph Grasso, CEO of Thompson Insurance and Northeast Title and Tag.

People had to turn in the old plate and show their license and vehicle registration. They were given a new license plate that featured the Liberty Bell that day.

There is no fee associated with returning the old license plates and getting a new one.

A resident may have to pay a processing fee at a local messenger service.

A person can be pulled over and fined $100 for having a license plate that is deemed illegible by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“I am excited to once again host a free license plate replacement rally with Northeast Title and Tag, Joseph Grasso and his Northeast Title and Tag team are incredible community partners to replace their damaged plates for free and on the spot at these rallies,” said Kosierowski.

Jennifer Donahue heard about the Peeling Plate event from her cousin.

“My license plate is terrible. This program is fantastic and I am grateful for it.”

Another Peeing Plate event was held at the Carbondale Northeast Title and Tag on August 23 and hosted by State representative Kyle Donahue.

There will be a Peeling Plate event at the South Scranton Northeast Title and Tag 930 S Washington Ave., Scranton, on Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be hosted by State Representative Kyle Donahue.

“It is great to have this event. So many people in the Abingtons bring in their old license plates. It is a great offer and handled quickly. It is a generous offer,” said Gerrie Carey Clarks Summit Borough Council President.

“I want to thank Clarks Summit Borough Council President Gerrie Carey and the Borough administration as well as Police Chief Chirs Yarns and Officer Pat Gibbons for their safety support,” said Kosierowski.