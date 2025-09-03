The Dalton business has expanded into Scranton

SCRANTON — After a four-week soft opening starting on July 21, guests received specials and free beverages for the next visit during the grand opening on Aug. 15 of the second location of Bailey’s Cafe & Events in downtown Scranton.

The menu is limited, but customers can still have the same food they enjoyed in the original location in Dalton. The baked goods, quiches, salads, and handheld sandwiches are prepared by Chef Sisile at the Dalton location and delivered fresh to the new spot, the former Heaven & Earth Gift Shop on 400 Wyoming Ave in Scranton.

Seasonal specials change every two months. The fall menu just came out after Labor Day. New baristas make signature lattes at the full espresso bar.

Larry Nicolais, owner of Bailey’s and Constantino’s Event Venue, partnered with the Evanish family, who own the building, to allow him to use the first-floor spot into an “express version” of Bailey’s. The new location has indoor seating that holds about 40 people. There is patio outdoor seating that can hold about 25 people. Bailey’s is looking to add entertainment in the future.

The new Bailey’s Cafe is in walking distance of both the University of Scranton and Lackawanna College.

“We’re really hoping to be in the downtown community to be able to serve people through morning and lunchtime,” said Nicolais. “We’re very excited for the local colleges to come back to school and be able to serve both faculty and staff at those colleges and also the student base.”