Country Kitchen by Bre now offers locally-sourced items

TUNKHANNOCK — Starting out as a cafe when it opened in March, Country Kitchen by Bre recently turned into a new bakery in downtown Tunkhannock.

It offers farm-to-table food items that are locally sourced from 20 different local farmers, such as Whistle Pig Pumpkin Patch in Noxen, and Burke Farms in Meshoppen.

Owner Breanna Covert bakes and serves cinnamon rolls, sticky buns, pies, sweet breads, soups and chicken salad. The business will soon offer grab-and-go options.

The menu changes by season, and it has special items for autumn such as harvest oatmeal, apple bread, pumpkin bread, and cookies with craisins.

Gluten-free options are available.

Beverages include coffee, iced tea and lavender lemonade.

Covert worked in many restaurants in Northeast Pennsylvania prior to opening the bakery, she said. She used to sell wholesale from her house ten years ago, but she said she found it easier to have a storefront so people can see what they’re ordering.

Working for herself was also a driving factor as she enjoys having her own business, she said.

“I enjoy it,” Covert said.