The Nyx has a new owner

The Nyx, under new ownership, still hosts trivia nights and private events.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Mike O’Neil became the new owner of The Nyx when he purchased the building on Dec. 3, 2025. Since then, he has been continuing the activities that makes the bar and restaurant a good hangout spot.

Live music is still being played, including two recent performances from local band Lipstick & Rye. People have also been coming to The Nyx for trivia night, which is hosted by Jeff Cavanaugh every other Wednesday starting this month.

Private parties such as family luncheons and business meetings are still hosted in the event room on the second floor. Last month, Christmas parties were celebrated by Clarks Summit Elementary School, Geisinger NICU, and Body Blueprint Personal Training Company.

O’Neil will also be bringing new things to the table at the Nyx.

People will get to do country line dancing.

There will also be a silent book club, in which customers can sit quietly and read a book.

For the upcoming Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, The Nyx will serve drink specials and a mimosa bar. Reservations will be accepted for lunch and dinner that weekend.

The Nyx’s winter menu features weekly dinner specials, including dishes created by the chef, such as chicken piccata. The specials tend to be American, Italian, and Mexican fare. Soup specials will be available for the cold weather.

Before owning The Nyx, O’Neil worked in sales at Best Buy for eleven years. He enjoys his new career at the Nyx.

“I love meeting all the people of Clarks Summit, getting to interact with them,” he said. “They’ve been very supportive. It’s been a lot of fun.”