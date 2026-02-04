Classic Alpaca sells clothing made from different materials. All the clothing the business sells is made from Alpaca wool. The business is owned by Chris McCue and Carla McCue.

The store is located at 441 Carbondale Road, Clarks Summit.

The business focuses on winter and fall apparel, making fingerless gloves, gloves, socks, hats, scarves, and sweaters.

“We sell about everything and can produce what people want,” said Chris McCue.

“Our highest turnover product is our alpaca socks, for which we are especially known. In addition to keeping your feet very warm during the winter season, they stand out for their quality, comfort, and durability. Making them a favorite among our customers, “said Carla McCue.

The wholesale business started in 200,3 and the retail business in 2024. The wholesale business supplied stores and boutiques across nearly the entire United States with products made from alpaca fiber.

“The wholesale channel has been a key part of our growth, allowing us to reach numerous retail locations both nationally and internationally and position our products within the high-quality winter apparel market,” said Carla McCue.

The clothes are made in Lima. Peru, and most are made with German technology. The premium alpaca socks are made from a sock machine from Italy. The industrial production line specializes in working with alpaca fiber, as well as a handcrafted product line made by artisans from the Andres regions of Peru.

“Alpaca is much softer than other fibers and can feel it when you wear it. It is actually about 4 times warmer than wool. The socks are nicer making them ourselves. The toes and the heels are made so they are reinforced,” said Chris McCue.

“From high in the Peruvian Andes comes one of the finest luxury fibers in the world, baby alpaca. Alpacas are cousins of the llama. They graze at elevations of 10,000 to 14,000 feet on the harsh plains of the Peruvian Andes. The Alpaca coats grow naturally in over 40 shades from ivory, black, grey and brown shade between. According to the Classic Alpaca web page.

“If you’re not familiar with alpaca wool, it’s incredibly soft, naturally warm, about 3 to 5 times warmer than cotton, hypoallergenic, and perfect for winter accessories like sweaters, scarves, hats, and blankets,” said Mariella McCue, daughter of Chris McCue and Carla McCue.

“I have purchased several treats for my friends and family, including quality-made soft sweaters and very cozy socks. We are fortunate to have a little gem in our neighborhood where you can always find the perfect gifts,” said Marcy Antinnes Curra.

“My husband bought me gloves and ski socks for my son. They are great. I love my gloves,” said Dawn Toolan.

“It has been so rewarding growing up with my parents and seeing how far they have gone with the business and working alongside them for the past year. I have learned so much about myself and the business world,” said Mariella McCue.

What I enjoy most about the store is being able to meet our customers’ needs, especially during the winter season. Seeing how much they value the quality of our products and the personal attention we provide. The most rewarding part is seeing people’s reactions when they experience the softness and warmth of alpaca fiber for the first time, as well as the meaningful connections that are created through each interaction,” said Carla McCue.

The store hours are seasonal, and it is open during the fall and winter seasons.

For information, visit the Classic Alpaca Facebook page or www.ClassicAlpaca.com.