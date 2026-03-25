Corky’s co-owners Corey Kashuba (left) and Trevor Kashuba (right) pose with their dad, Edward Kashuba (center), inside the business’s greenhouse.

Corky’s Garden Path in Clarks Summit sprouted to life from a single greenhouse in 1948, where owner Leo Anderson grew annuals, vegetables, and holiday plants.

Nearly 80 years later, Corky’s has expanded to include 22 greenhouses and over 40,000 square feet of space.

What hasn’t changed is that personalized touch that can only come from a small, family-owned business.

“A ton of our very regular customers have been with us since before [my brother] Trevor and I were even born, which is super nice. To see them year after year still supporting us is just awesome,” said Corey’s co-owner, Corey Kashuba.

Perhaps it’s that loyalty that made Times Leader readers crown them Best Garden Center for the first time this year in the newspaper’s annual Best of the Best competition.

“I just think it’s awesome that, like, because we have some pretty big competitors around here. So, the fact that we get it, I think, says a lot,” Corey said.

Corey and Trevor are fourth-generation, having taken over the business from their father, Edward “Corky” Kashuba, about 26 years ago.

At Corky’s Garden Path, you can find pretty much everything you’d need year-round.

Especially in the springtime, the business offers a full assortment of nursery plants, including trees, shrubs, perennials, and Easter flowers. After, Corky’s will have annuals like geraniums, hanging baskets, tomato plants, and other vegetable starts.

In the Fall, they have mums, and at Christmas time, they have poinsettias.

“All the stuff in the greenhouse is grown right here at Corky’s. My dad still sows the seeds in our growing area. It couldn’t get more local than that,” Corey said.

Because they grow everything themselves, they can fully control the quality of their products.

“There was a tomato virus several years ago, and it started from a plant supplier that was growing their plants in South America and then shipping them in. A lot of mass merchants were carrying those plants, but we didn’t have any of those issues because they were grown right here, which is very nice,” Corey explained.

Corey’s favorite part about being in the garden business is the variety that’s in his day-to-day life.

And, of course, nothing beats working with your family.

“We’re all very fortunate that we get to see each other every day.”