Workforce Summit drives momentum for the next generation

SCRANTON — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce and its workforce development division, Skills in Scranton, hosted the 2026 Workforce Summit, presented by Lackawanna County, which brought together a dynamic cross-section of our regional workforce ecosystem on Thursday, March 19, at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel.

Bringing together employers, trade unions, job seekers, educators, and high school students (275+ students, 10 public school districts, and CTCLC) in one space is no small feat, and the impact of that collaboration was clear throughout the event. The energy, engagement, and meaningful connections made are a testament to the thoughtful planning and hard work behind the scenes.

Nearly 50 vendors were on-site, representing a wide range of industries including banking, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, the skilled trades, and more—providing attendees with direct access to career pathways, resources, and real-world insight into today’s evolving workforce landscape.

Attendees gained valuable insights from keynote presenters Ryan Leckey, founder and CEO of Ryan Leckey Media, and Kimberlee Greenleaf, senior account executive from Audacy Pennsylvania, who delivered compelling perspectives on communication, media, and workforce engagement based on their own personal journeys.

Emily Pettinto, workforce development specialist, shares, “What makes this event meaningful is that students aren’t just learning about careers, they are having real conversations with employers who are actively hiring. That level of access helps them ask better questions, make connections, and leave with a clearer understanding of what comes next.”

From hands-on interactions to meaningful dialogue, the Summit reinforced a shared commitment to strengthening the workforce pipeline and creating opportunity across our region.