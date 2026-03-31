Boba tea shop brings popular drink trend to the Abingtons

On the left is a raspberry fruit with coconut jelly, and on the right is a strawberry bubble tea with tapioca pearls.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Boba tea has continued in recent years as one of the fastest-growing drink trends in America, and for over a year, QiQi Bubble Tea has been giving the people what they want.

The shop, located at 860 Northern Boulevard, offers over 50 flavors of bubble tea, including milk tea with tapioca pearls and fruit tea with coconut jelly.

The business also sells matcha drinks, coffee, slushies, and egg tarts, as well as food options such as dumplings and sushi bake.

“It just tastes really good. I’ve tried many flavors, and I love all of them,” said owner QiQi, who moved to the area from New York state about a year and a half ago to be closer to family and start her business.

When she sat down to speak with the Times Leader, QiQi, whose first language is Chinese, was joined by her friend Shu Qiu, a local librarian, to help with translating her thoughts.

“It’s so different from the ordinary drink,” Qiu said, when asked why she thinks bubble tea is so popular. “Even the look, the presentation of the drink.”

QiQi said that the ability to customize drink orders is also a big draw for customers.

Bubble tea is certainly a fun, colorful drink, and in choosing decor for her shop, QiQi picked out some really eclectic pieces.

One corner of the shop is filled with pastel-colored claw machines, while a mechanical light-up sign shaped like a pair of eyes hangs over the hallway leading to the bathroom.

The walls are covered with original artwork QiQi made herself. When the Times Leader visited, the windows were adorned with Chinese New Year decorations.

Even the tables are fun — the hexagonal shapes light up when you set your drink down or run your fingers over it.

Near the entrance hangs a plaque given to QiQi by the U.S. Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14 upon her completion of four years of service.

“We will never forget your unique foods and the delicious hot pot you made,” the plaque reads.

Owning a business was a huge change for her after military service.

“It was a challenge,” she said. “In the military, you gotta listen to orders. And then now, I have to make my own decision.”

But QiQi had help, especially from her mom.

“Mom showed her 100% support,” said Qiu. “She feels so grateful for her family support.”

Even if you’ve never tried bubble tea before, QiQi wants to encourage people to give the drink a try, and to never be shy about asking her questions about it.

“Try something you’ve never had,” Qiu agreed. “Then you might get a nice surprise.”