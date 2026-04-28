Cooper’s Seafood House on March 28 hosted a Crab Bisque soup sale benefitting Meals on Wheels of NEPA.

The event sold a record-breaking 912 quarts of crab bisque, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the local nonprofit organization.

Meals on Wheels of NEPA provides nourishment and holistic support to older adults, individuals with disabilities, and vulnerable community members across the region, promoting connection, advocacy, and independent living.

The organization provides over 2,000 community members with meals, wellness checks, light housekeeping, and more each year; this amounts to over 250,000 meals delivered in 2025.

The cost of one meal is approximately $6, meaning the $9,120 raised will feed 1,520 community members in need across NEPA.

“We are honored to support Meals on Wheels of NEPA and the important work for our community. This donation was made possible by so many generous people, and we’re thankful to everyone who helped make it happen,” said Ryan Cooper, of Cooper’s Seafood House.

The restaurant’s support was vital in ensuring the fundraiser was a success and has helped Meals on Wheels of NEPA continue to work towards their vision of a Northeast PA where every neighbor is nourished, connected, and supported.

“We are incredibly grateful to the entire team at Cooper’s Seafood House for their generosity and commitment to our mission. The overwhelming support from the community — every quart purchased—represents more than a meal; it represents compassion, connection, and care for our neighbors in need. Partnerships like this make it possible for us to continue delivering not just food, but dignity and independence to those we serve every day,” explained Lindsey Skripka, executive director of Meals on Wheels of NEPA.