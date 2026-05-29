Keystone College announced it is offering a new, competency-based Master of Business Administration degree online for the fall 2026 semester.

Competency-based education (CBE) is the practice of teaching, assessing, grading, and reporting students based on the student’s ability to demonstrate and meet a specific skill set throughout their learning progression. It allows each student to learn at their own pace and receive one-on-one interaction with their faculty advisor.

Keystone’s CBE MBA is the first of its kind in Northeast Pennsylvania and among the first offered by a Pennsylvania-based college or university.

“We are excited to launch the competency-based MBA and to include it among our portfolio of MBA programs as we aim to meet a greater number of students where they are at in their higher education journey,” said Laura Little, assistant professor and MBA program director. “This program is rooted in the different learning styles of each individual student, with the self-paced construct allowing the student to direct their own learning progression.”

The Keystone College program recently received approval from the college’s accreditor, Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), and is currently enrolling its first students for a late-August start. Keystone also offers the traditional MBA online for all concentrations and in-person for the leadership concentration.

Applicants to the program must have at least five years of work experience in addition to meeting the admission requirements of Keystone’s traditional MBA program. Program costs are based on 16-week semesters, which mirror the traditional semester schedule but act more like subscription periods in which the student can complete courses sequentially, for which they demonstrate their competency.

The cost for each semester, or subscription period, is $5,000. A student who completes all 12 classes (36 credits) in two semesters would pay $10,000 for the program.

The typical time to degree completion for the CBE MBA is expected to be two or three semesters. Keystone will work with the student to accommodate employer tuition assistance programs if offered by their company.

“The competency-based MBA is another example of the innovative ways that Keystone continues to carry out its student-centered mission,” said Tim Pryle, vice president of enrollment and marketing. “It offers a compelling option for those students looking for the fastest, most affordable, and least disruptive way to an MBA while utilizing their current skills and experiences.”

Information is available at www.keystone.edu.