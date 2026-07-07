Citera’s Family Meat Market offers family recipes and quality products

Running front of house at Citera’s Family Meat Market in Clarks Summit are, from left, co-owner Joseph Sancimo, apprentice butcher Joseph Sancimo Jr., and head butcher Jake Nehme.

GLENBURN TWP. — Citera Family Meat Market, 1085 Lackawanna Trail, a full-service butcher, is open for business. The family-owned shop has set up at the former location of Trovato’s Meat Market.

This is the market’s second location. In late 2021, Mark Citera purchased Gary’s Meat Market, a favorite Pocono-area butcher shop. He renamed that business Citera Family Meat Market, and now the market has expanded into the Abingtons.

“We met with Brian after I found out from one of our vendors that he was looking to sell,” Citera said. “It looked like a great spot to expand to.”

Former owner Brian Schirg, who purchased Trovato’s Meat Market from its namesake family in spring 2017, shuttered the longtime local butcher shop last December.

Citera will continue to manage operations at the first location, while his nephew and co-owner, Joseph Sancimo, will manage the new location.

Sancimo recently moved to the Abingtons to be closer to the new location and to be part of the community.

Customers will recognize the same layout within the new market that existed in Trovato’s, with some updates that lend to a newer, polished look. Despite the familiarity, Citera said they are doing many things differently.

“All of our meats are Black Angus Prime,” he said, noting that many chain supermarkets have moved toward selling more inexpensive cuts. “Fresh foods are done in-house here or in Stroudsburg. We want to give our new customers quality products.”

Patrons will also be able to stop in for homemade hoagies.

“We call them subs, though,” Sancimo chuckled.

Whatever customers call them, the sandwiches are made to order using Boar’s Head deli meat and cheese products. Other specialties include ring bologna using a recipe from the Stroudsburg location, kielbasa, and smoked meats. The market also offers two-person meals prepared in-store that can be popped right in the oven for dinner.

“People can get their lunch and dinner covered in one trip,” Citera said.

Other products include imported Italian sauces, pasta, and even some produce to help complete one’s meal.

Citera has the experience to know his stuff. He grew up working in his father’s butcher shop, and served for more than three decades as meat supervisor for a regional supermarket chain before starting Citera’s Family Meat Market.

As for Sancimo, he has worked alongside his uncle at the Stroudsburg location, and now runs the Clarks Summit location with the help of his wife, Tara, who is the location’s office manager. Rounding out the family staff is Joseph Sancimo Jr., who apprentices under the market’s head butcher, Jake Nehme.

Citera Family Meat Market officially opened in mid-June after a successful soft opening on June 10, but Citera and Sancimo saw plenty of people stopping by before that, some even bringing presents like bottles of wine.

“We’ve had days where maybe 30 people stopped in to see how we were doing and when we were opening,” Citera said. “People are excited.”

A well-wisher from Tunkhannock stepped in during Sancimo and Citera’s interview. She said that, as someone who grew up on a farm and could tell the difference in meat cuts, she was excited to have fresher choices.

According to Citera, friendly competitors from other local meat markets have reached out, too.

“They asked if we needed anything,” he said. “We all just want the best for each other, for our businesses.”

So far, the community response has been resoundingly positive. Citera’s new location boasts a 4.8-star Google business rating out of 5, and the Clarks Summit Community Page on Facebook has several favorable posts about the new business.

And while they are using much of the same equipment purchased from the former Trovato’s Market, Sancimo and Citera said they plan to continue to improve upon the location.

“Eventually we want to upgrade everything,” Citera said. “It’ll take some time, but it will be worth it.”

The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.