Intentional. Honest. Built to last.

That’s how Brad Kull described the wedding photography and videography he offers through Electric City Studios in Clarks Summit.

The studio also offers senior and family sessions, as well as branding photography.

Perhaps it’s that timeless quality that earned the studio a Best of the Abingtons reader’s choice award for the first time this year.

“When the community is rooting for you, it really hits home,” said Kull, who opened the studio in 2024.

Kool was not always a photographer.

In fact, for eight years, he worked as a music teacher for a nonprofit. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything, and his entire department got laid off.

Following the birth of his daughter, Francesca, who was born premature, Kull knew he wanted to find a way to support his family by doing something he was also passionate about.

His wife, Clare, suggested he commit to photographing and filming weddings, which is something he started doing for fun after a friend asked him to take their engagement photos.

“I hustled and did some social media marketing, and it all kind of snowballed,” Kull explained.

He continued to work hard following the birth of his son, Fitzgerald. Suddenly, he had “two reasons to hustle.”

Kul eventually amassed a portfolio of photos and videos from over 60 weddings that he said feel “natural, organized and cinematic.”

For Kull, weddings are momentous occasions that only happen once. That’s why he strives to capture as many of his clients’ memories as he can, so they can relive them for years to come.

“This isn’t content. It isn’t filler. It’s the only part of the day that lasts.”