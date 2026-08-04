The Legendary Dukey’s on Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre was the venue for the last Wilkes-Barre POWER! networking event. Members turned out to hear about the Family Service Association of NEPA and make new connections.

The Legendary Dukey’s on Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre was the venue for the last Wilkes-Barre POWER! networking event. Members turned out to hear about the Family Service Association of NEPA and make new connections.

Recently, Wilkes-Barre POWER! held its monthly networking event at The Legendary Dukey’s.

The featured organization for July was the Family Service Association (FSA) of Northeastern PA. The guest speaker was FSA Chief Program Officer Jeannette Hontz.

FSA is a not-for-profit, non-sectarian organization that provides a range of services to children and individuals across Northeastern Pennsylvania. These services include PA 2-1-1 Northeast/Help Line, guardianship, intensive family reunification and prevention services, family group decision making, and much more.