Tara Atkins has owned and operated Golden Coast, located at 535 South State St, Clarks Summit, for almost five years. Every year, Golden Coast has been awarded “Best of the Abingtons” in the Boutique category.

That distinction, she said, is not just a reflection of her boutique but also of the sense of community that exists in the Abingtons.

“We support each other, we lift each other up,” Atkins said as she described the camaraderie among local small business owners, and particularly women business owners, that populate the Clarks Summit-South Abington commercial corridor. “Each one of us has something unique to offer. No two shops are the same.”

A Clarks Summit native and 1985 graduate of Abington Heights High School, Atkins took over Golden Coast from its former owner, Bridget Vipond, after moving back from Pittsburgh. She said she had always wanted to run a boutique, but it took some time to find the right fit. In the meantime, she worked alongside Vipond at Golden Coast and, when Vipond became pregnant and prepared to take maternity leave, Atkins took over the reins. “Bridget said ‘Oh, you’re serious about this,’” she said. “And so it seemed like a natural step.”

Golden Coast has a quirky yet welcoming vibe, which Atkins said is a purposeful choice. The store is LGBTQ+ friendly, as evidenced by the assortment of Pride stickers sold during the month of June. That inclusiveness, Atkins said, is a key component of community involvement. Other signs of her commitment to community can be seen throughout the boutique. A Little Free Library painted by local artist and tattooist Jessica Maietta is located right outside of the boutique’s side door. That dedication to local artists extends to Golden Coast’s interior, which includes pieces by Sam Kuchwara. Golden Coast also hosts a fashion show each spring that partners with local organizations such as the Outreach Center for Community Resources, and Atkins is an active member and officer of the Abington Business and Professional Association.

She’s also a local author. In March, her book “Found: a Potcake Puppy Story” was published by Blue Balloon Books. It tells the story of a puppy named Nevis as she makes her way from the streets of a Caribbean island to a loving forever home. Of course, she called upon local artist Cara Columbo to illustrate the book. Atkins and Columbo’s collaboration can be purchased at Golden Coast.

With clothing brands like Z Supply and Pistola to whimsical accessories, art and more, the overall effect of Golden Coast is a cohesive boutique that caters to not just one type of woman, but every style of woman. As the store’s website states, it is influenced by “confident women everywhere.”

That influence is solidified by what could be construed as Golden Coast’s mission statement. “Women-owned. Community-driven. Style that speaks. Good vibes.” Atkins continues to exemplify that mission by showing rather than telling. Whether she’s teamed with other businesses for Fourth Fridays in Clarks Summit, hosting a seasonal book club for local readers or partnering with regional nonprofits, it’s clear that community and connection are crucial to Atkins’s and Golden Coast’s success.