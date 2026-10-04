Meals on Wheels of NEPA presents awards, raises over $50K at annual gala

From left: Lindsey Skripka, executive director of Meals on Wheels of NEPA; Colleen Pettinato, Elaine Shepard Award for Exceptional Volunteerism awardee; and Elaine Shepard, board chair of Meals on Wheels of NEPA.

Meals on Wheels of NEPA held its 12th annual Mix & Mingle fundraising event on Sept. 17 at Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit.

This event is critical to ensuring Meals on Wheels of NEPA can continue to serve the thousands of older adults, individuals with disabilities and other vulnerable neighbors they feed each day. This year, the agency raised over $53,000, which will help pay for the raw food costs and transportation costs to provide thousands of vulnerable neighbors with nutritious meals and wellness checks.

The organization presented its annual awards during the event.

Colleen Pettinato, a volunteer who delivers meals in Scranton, was honored with the Elaine F. Shepard Award for Exceptional Volunteerism. This award is given to a community volunteer who goes above and beyond. Colleen has made service to her community a core part of who she is; she serves on several nonprofit boards and volunteers her time and talents to ensure each organization can help as many people as possible.

The agency presented NBT Bank with the Founder’s Award for Philanthropy. NBT Bank was critical in ensuring the agency had the financial resources for its move to 305 Cherry Street, Scranton, in August. NBT Bank’s confidence in the mission of Meals on Wheels of NEPA represents an investment in the future of the agency and truly embodies the spirit of philanthropy.

Meals on Wheels of NEPA also announced a new award: the Moving the Mission Forward award.

This award was presented to four staff members who ensured that through a three-day move, and a freezer malfunction, there was zero interruption in service for the clients served.

The first inaugural award was presented to Nicole Fetch, director of operations; Bella Ceccoli, director of development; Kaylin Cullen, director of programs; and Joseph Pappas, operations specialist.

Without their dedication and sacrifice, the agency’s mission would not be as strong as it is today.

Meals on Wheels of NEPA provides older adults with nutritious meals and several other key services. It aims to support its clients holistically. By dropping a meal off, volunteers can ensure the client is physically safe and healthy, and if something is wrong, they can get the client the help they need.

The organization’s programs ensure older adults have a meal, are checked on, and have a friendly community member to chat with. To learn more, visit mealsonwheelsnepa.org.