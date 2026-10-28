CLARKS SUMMIT — Loh Medical, 318 Davis Street, announced it achieved accreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for the services of list services.

Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

This milestone establishes Loh Medical as a dedicated, high-standard partner for individuals with mobility impairments and neuromuscular conditions across Northeast Pennsylvania. Patients, caregivers, physical therapists, and physiatrists now have direct local access to custom mobility solutions — including complex power wheelchairs, custom manual chairs, specialized seating and positioning systems, standing devices, and assistive technology — eliminating regional gaps in specialized equipment delivery and long-term service.

With roots in Pennsylvania and a longstanding multinational presence spanning more than 25 countries, Loh Medical has improved the quality of life for over 200,000 individuals worldwide. Its multidisciplinary staff — featuring certified Assistive Technology Professionals (ATPs), clinical seating specialists, and trained service technicians — combines personalized clinical evaluations, clinician training, and responsive technical support.

For information, to schedule an evaluation, or to inquire about complex rehab mobility equipment and insurance navigation in the NEPA region, visit www.lohmedical.com, email nicole@lohmedical.com, or call 570-737-4045.