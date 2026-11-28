Organization assists veterans, active-duty military personnel, first responders, and their families

CLARKS SUMMIT — Eagle Cleaners made a $5,000 donation to Helping Heroes NEPA following its Veterans Day fundraising efforts.

As a veteran-owned business, supporting those who have served our country is a cause that holds special meaning. This year, Eagle Cleaners dedicated its sales to the organization, with the support and generosity of its customers helping make the donation possible.

Helping Heroes NEPA assists veterans, active-duty military personnel, first responders, and their families facing financial hardship. Through direct financial assistance, essential resources, and community partnerships, the organization helps provide support when other programs fall short, ensuring local heroes and their families do not have to face difficult circumstances alone.

Eagle Cleaners expressed a thank you to all its customers who helped make this $5,000 donation possible. Their support allows the business to continue contributing to causes that make a difference in Northeast Pennsylvania.

To learn more about Helping Heroes NEPA and its mission, visit the organization’s Facebook page.