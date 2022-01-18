O’Boyle Real Estate has been part of annual event since its inception

O’Boyle Real Estate is the third oldest realtor in the area, as he mentioned telling a coworker they’d be gearing up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the company in 2024. They serve a large area, including: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Wayne; Pike; Susqhehanna; and Wyoming counties. With that massive service area in mind — a service area which is not exaggerated, as he says, ‘We’ll go anywhere and everywhere within reason.’ — O’Boyle and his business are Clarks Summit, through and through.

A sculpture from last year’s Festival of Ice. O’Boyle Real Estate considers that Festival of Ice the launch of its rebranding campaign, which was spearheaded by local design guru, Chris Vida. This year’s iteration of the festival will see the realty company celebrate that one year anniversary.

CLARKS SUMMIT — For Chris O’Boyle, Lackawanna County isn’t just part of his business’ massive coverage area. It’s home.

It’s where he was born and raised, where he took over the realty business his parents started back in 1974, and it’s where O’Boyle Real Estate has participated in the Festival of Ice since its inception in 2004.

They’ve taken part in “various aspects” of the Festival of Ice throughout the years, from just having a sculpture on display to sponsoring events. O’Boyle, however, isn’t just focused solely on promoting his business during the annual festival. It’s about the community as a whole.

“I’m not retail, but I believe very strongly in the downtown area, in downtown Clarks Summit,” he said. Many of the business owners in the area are people he’s known for a while, people who are neighbors and friends. And while he’s aware a Realtor isn’t exactly going to get a lot of foot traffic, he said, “You’re still going to want to participate and you’re still going to want to support, because that’s important to me and to us.”

And that’s not to say that the Festival of Ice doesn’t bring footsteps into O’Boyle Real Estate. Throughout the years, he said he’s seen folks come into town to check out the festival, and sometimes they end up closing on a new house. As he spoke with a reporter, he said he was waiting outside a home that would be closed on that afternoon by a couple from New York.

“You get people from all over,” he said, reflecting on the uptick of out-of-towners he’s seen purchasing homes in the last year and a half.

Speaking of that last year and a half, he said this year is especially important, given the uncertainty of being a business owner during the pandemic.

“Certainly these retail businesses and especially food service, you know, they could always use the business,” he said, calling the Festival of Ice a “mid-winter bump.”

“Christmas would come and go and the retail sales are good, hopefully.Then, in January and February, things would hit a lull, so the Festival of Ice is always there to kick things back up for the community and its business owners,” O’Boyle said.

“It was kind of like, you’re halfway home to spring type thing. The foot traffic is incredible. I mean it really is. There’s a lot of people that come up to walk around the streets and look at everything. So, it’s just a nice event that they put together and we’ll support it as long as they do it.”

This year’s Festival of Ice also holds special significance for O’Boyle Real Estate, marking just about one year since rebranding.

In collaboration with yet another friend and neighbor, Chris Vida – a visionary designer – who runs VidaWorks, O’Boyle was able to get a new logo, new designs, new ads and a redesign of the office, while still maintaining their “family first” ethos.

He says Vida set the 2021 Festival of Ice as a target date, and promised, “We’re going to get it done.” And they did. While O’Boyle admits it was hard to let go of a logo his parents created, he’s very happy with how things turned out.

O’Boyle Real Estate is the third oldest Realtor in the area, as he mentioned telling a coworker they’d be gearing up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the company in 2024. They serve a large area, including: Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wayne, Pike ,Susqhehanna and Wyoming counties.

With that massive service area in mind — a service area which is not exaggerated – he said, “We’ll go anywhere and everywhere within reason.”