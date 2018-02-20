Man on the street: ‘Why do we celebrate President’s Day?’

“I think it’s a way to honor the presidents.”
Maeve Walsh
Clarks Summit
“To honor our presidents.”
Liam Tierney
North Abington Twp.
“To celebrate what our presidents have done for us and what they accomplished for America.”
Ella Axtell
Clarks Summit
“Because presidents are important to us because we vote for them.”
Owen Stock
Clarks Summit
“Because we honor our presidents and because they rule over our states.”
Gideon Lovell
Carbondale
“It’s for all the presidents so we remember them.”
Sadie Poepperling
Waverly
