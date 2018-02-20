Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Man on the street: ‘Why do we celebrate President’s Day?’

February 20th, 2018 1:33 pm

“I think it’s a way to honor the presidents.” Maeve Walsh Clarks Summit

“I think it’s a way to honor the presidents.” Maeve Walsh Clarks Summit
“To honor our presidents.” Liam Tierney North Abington Twp.

“To honor our presidents.” Liam Tierney North Abington Twp.
“To celebrate what our presidents have done for us and what they accomplished for America.” Ella Axtell Clarks Summit

“To celebrate what our presidents have done for us and what they accomplished for America.” Ella Axtell Clarks Summit
“Because presidents are important to us because we vote for them.” Owen Stock Clarks Summit

“Because presidents are important to us because we vote for them.” Owen Stock Clarks Summit
“Because we honor our presidents and because they rule over our states.” Gideon Lovell Carbondale

“Because we honor our presidents and because they rule over our states.” Gideon Lovell Carbondale
“It’s for all the presidents so we remember them.” Sadie Poepperling Waverly

“It’s for all the presidents so we remember them.” Sadie Poepperling Waverly

“I think it’s a way to honor the presidents.”

Maeve Walsh

Clarks Summit

“To honor our presidents.”

Liam Tierney

North Abington Twp.

“To celebrate what our presidents have done for us and what they accomplished for America.”

Ella Axtell

Clarks Summit

“Because presidents are important to us because we vote for them.”

Owen Stock

Clarks Summit

“Because we honor our presidents and because they rule over our states.”

Gideon Lovell

Carbondale

“It’s for all the presidents so we remember them.”

Sadie Poepperling

Waverly

“I think it’s a way to honor the presidents.” Maeve Walsh Clarks Summit
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_MOS1.jpg“I think it’s a way to honor the presidents.” Maeve Walsh Clarks Summit
“To honor our presidents.” Liam Tierney North Abington Twp.
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_MOS2.jpg“To honor our presidents.” Liam Tierney North Abington Twp.
“To celebrate what our presidents have done for us and what they accomplished for America.” Ella Axtell Clarks Summit
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_MOS3.jpg“To celebrate what our presidents have done for us and what they accomplished for America.” Ella Axtell Clarks Summit
“Because presidents are important to us because we vote for them.” Owen Stock Clarks Summit
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_MOS4.jpg“Because presidents are important to us because we vote for them.” Owen Stock Clarks Summit
“Because we honor our presidents and because they rule over our states.” Gideon Lovell Carbondale
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_MOS5.jpg“Because we honor our presidents and because they rule over our states.” Gideon Lovell Carbondale
“It’s for all the presidents so we remember them.” Sadie Poepperling Waverly
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_MOS6.jpg“It’s for all the presidents so we remember them.” Sadie Poepperling Waverly
Photos and answers compiled by Ben Freda


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411