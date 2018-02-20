Pie for Breakfast fundraiser benefits Abington Christian Academy

CLARKS GREEN — Pie is usually consumed as dessert. But on Saturday, the treat was enjoyed for breakfast. Cherry, strawberry, blueberry and even pizza pie from Domino’s were eaten in the morning by those who attended the Pie for Breakfast Fundraiser in the Fellowship Hall of Clarks Green Assembly of God.

“It’s the most FUNdraiser,” said church member Louise Cator, who co-chairs the event with fellow church member Shirley Gilpin. “It’s a little rebellious to have pie for breakfast, but people love it. They ask for it months in advance.”

Cator does the advertising for the event while Gilpin is in charge of setting it up.

The pies were made and served by students and parents of Abington Christian Academy. Eleventh-grade student Allan Williams and his mother Beba brought five chocolate cream pies for the community to enjoy.

“We enjoy giving back to the community,” said Allan, who attends physical education, art and music classes at the academy. “I feel good making sure that people feel happy by serving them food.”

The Williamses served pie alongside Natania Feliciano, a student at The University of Scranton, where she is majoring in nursing.

“It’s a great event,” Feliciano said about the fundraiser.

Feliciano volunteered at this event to receive service hours for the US Army, of which she is a member. Her captain Mitchell Stock also attended the event.

“It’s a good opportunity for the Abington Christian Academy to meet everyone, work with the community, and give back,” said Stock, whose wife Rachel is the new principal at Abington Christian Academy.

Rachel Stock said people come from out of state to not only attend the pie fundraiser but also to attend the Clarks Summit Ice Festival, which is always held the same weekend.

“I’m thankful for the community support,” she said. “It’s (Pie for Breakfast Fundraiser) been going on for five years, and it’s our best turnout yet.”

Proceeds of the fundraiser benefit the academy’s general fund, which improves academic opportunities for students, such as field trips, classroom supplies, technology and extracurricular activities.

Young students of Abington Christian Academy were there to eat pies with their families. Six-year-old academy student Gianella Bruckner, of Old Forge, ate pie with her mother Erika.

“If you like pie, it’s the perfect event,” said Erika. “I think it gets all the students involved.”

Nine-year-old Liam Tierney, a member of Cub Scout of Pack 251 in Clarks Green and his mother Renee Czubowicz, both from North Abington Twp., chose to attend the fundraiser instead of making their usual ski trip to Elk Mountain.

“We skipped skiing so we came for pie,” said Renee.

Factoryville residents Tim Zieger and his wife Abigail entertained event-goers by performing original folk music.

“This is such a great concept for a fundraiser,” said Tim. “Who doesn’t like pie?”

The community enjoys pies for breakfast at Fellowship Hall of Clarks Green Assembly of God. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Pie1.jpg The community enjoys pies for breakfast at Fellowship Hall of Clarks Green Assembly of God. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Abington Christian Academy student Allan Williams, left, University of Scranton student Natania Feliciano, and Allan’s mother Beba Williams serve pizza pies at the fundraiser. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Pie2.jpg Abington Christian Academy student Allan Williams, left, University of Scranton student Natania Feliciano, and Allan’s mother Beba Williams serve pizza pies at the fundraiser. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Abington Christian Academy student Maeve Walsh, of Clarks Summit cuts slices of impossible coconut pie. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Pie3.jpg Abington Christian Academy student Maeve Walsh, of Clarks Summit cuts slices of impossible coconut pie. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Abington Christian Academy student Allie Masters, right, puts buttermilk pie on the plate of fellow student Gianella Bruckner, 6, of Old Forge. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Pie4.jpg Abington Christian Academy student Allie Masters, right, puts buttermilk pie on the plate of fellow student Gianella Bruckner, 6, of Old Forge. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Tim Zieger, left, and his wife Abigail, of Factoryville, provide entertainment to fundraiser attendees by playing original folk music. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Pie5.jpg Tim Zieger, left, and his wife Abigail, of Factoryville, provide entertainment to fundraiser attendees by playing original folk music. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal North Abington Twp. resident Renee Czubowicz, left, and her son Liam Tierney, 9, enjoy pie at the fundraiser. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Pie6.jpg North Abington Twp. resident Renee Czubowicz, left, and her son Liam Tierney, 9, enjoy pie at the fundraiser. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

Fundraiser benefits Abington Christian Academy

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal