Northeast Photography Club will display members’ work in an exhibit titled “Viewpoints” May 3-31 at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. An opening reception for the juried show will be conducted from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 3. The public may view the photographs during regular library hours. “Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia,” is the title of a photo by Jakub Jasinski that will be among the work on display.

