Annual Waverly Comm Classic Golf Tournament set for May 21

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Waverly Community House will hold its 22nd Annual Comm Classic Golf Tournament Monday, May 21 at Glen Oak Country Club.

The tournament is Captain and Crew and features gross score prizes, raffle prizes, a putting competition, a $10,000 Hole-In-One Prize, HIO prizes on all par 3s, a chance to win a new car courtesy from Kelly VW, lunch, cocktail hour, dinner buffet and gift raffle.

Registration fee of $175 entitles each golfer to eligibility to win one of several major prizes. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11 a.m. and a noon shotgun start. Friends and family may join the golfers afterward for cocktails and dinner at a cost of $50 per person.

This year’s Comm Classic Tournament Committee includes Thomas Coleman, Doug and Patti Duguay, Jeff Haudenschield, Tom Hillebrand, Stacy Ossenfort, Pat Staples, Patti Thomas and Dr. Michael Wolk.

Sponsorships for this popular event are available at the following levels: Platinum Sponsorship ($1,100) includes a platinum sponsor sign at a Hole-in-One Tee and complimentary registration for four golfers; Gold Sponsorship ($550) includes a gold sponsor sign at a Hole-in-One Tee and complimentary registration for two golfers. Silver Sponsorships ($250) include a tee sign and listing in the Program. Bronze Sponsors ($100) receive a listing in the program.

All proceeds benefit community programming at the Waverly Community House. Call the Comm office at 570-586-8191, extension 2 for sponsorship and registration information or visit the website: www.waverlycomm.org.