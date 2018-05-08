SCCTC students install fourth Little Free Library

SCCTC Carpentry students recently installed their fourth student-built Little Library at the Clifford Township Building. The first installation occurred in May 2017 at the Springville Township Building. The other two libraries are located in Thompson and Rush. While the Carpentry and Cabinetry class did the majority of the project, welding students made the brackets and the autobody students painted it. Like so many SCCTC projects, it was a team effort. From left, are Thomas Martin, Cameron Wasko, Joe Wright and SCCTC carpentry and cabinetmaking instructor Bruce Castelli.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_little-library-students.jpg Submitted photo