Abington-area residents in the news

Frear inducted into honor society

PHILADELPHIA — Samantha Frear, of Factory, was among the newest members from University of the Sciences inducted into the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy Alpha Tau Chapter of Rho Chi, the Academic Honor Society in Pharmacy. Frear is a doctor of pharmacy student.

Two named to dean’s list

MADISON, NJ — Margaret Sohns, of Tunkhannock, and Samantha Calderone, of South Abington Twp., were among students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus named to the dean’s and honors lists for the fall 2017 semester.

Rundell receives BS degree

EAST STROUDSBURG — Thomas Rundell, of South Abington Twp., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.

Five inducted into honor society

SCRANTON — Five Abington-area residents were among the 53 University of Scranton students inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the business honor society.

Students inducted are:

Michael Thiel, of Clarks Summit, a senior pursuing a accounting degree

Marco Richione, of South Abington Twp., a graduate student pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree

Brian McQuestion, of North Abington Two., a graduate student pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree

Obaid Alresheedi, of Waverly Twp., a graduate student pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree

Hakem Alanazi, of South Abington Twp., a graduate student pursuing a Master of Accountancy degree

Martin presents work

ANNVILLE — Nicole Martin, of Factoryville, presented scholarly or creative work at Lebanon Valley College’s annual Inquiry symposium. A graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School, Martin is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education at The Valley.

Three named to Honor Roll

FORTY FORT – Three Abington-area students named to the Academic High Honor Roll and Academic Honor Roll for the second trimester of the 2017-2018 academic year at Wyoming Seminary Lower School.

Marai Castellanos, Waverly, High Honor Roll, grade 7

Alyssa Shonk, Clarks Summit, High Honor Roll, grade 9

Aiden Jordan, Factoryville, Honor Roll, grade 6

Coldwater receives BS degree

ASHLAND, OH — Hollis Coldwater, of South Abington Twp., received a Bachelor of Science in Education degree during Ashland University’s commencement ceremonies May 5. Coldwater majored in Intervention Specialist Education.