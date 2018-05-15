Wally Gordon Singers perform at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church

The Wally Gordon Community Singers, directed by Loriann Kerber, belt out Broadway tunes. - The Wally Gordon Singers Quartet singing Broadway songs such as ‘Pure Imagination’ and ‘Embraceable You.’ Fro, left, are Don Anderson, tenor; Dale Thomas, lead; Jim Arscott, baritone; and Roger Clapp, bass, president of the Wally Gordon Community Singers. - Wallenpaupack North Intermediate Show Choir sings and dances to Broadway music. - Wally Gordon Community Singers perform together with Wallenpaupack North Intermediate Show Choir during the finale of the program. - -

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Wally Gordon Community Singers gave their regards to Broadway at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church May 12 in the form of a concert called “An Evening on Broadway.” Loriann Kerber, director of the singing group, arranged for them to sing songs of the Great White Way with the young students of Wallenpaupack North Intermediate Show Choir, whom she also directs.

This concert gave the students a chance to perform since the Music in Our Schools Concert Series, in which they were scheduled to sing at the Viewmont Mall in March, was canceled due to inclement weather.

Kerber’s friend Cindy Nistad, who teaches fourth-graders at the school, came to chaperone the students and also see her daughter Stephany, a soprano with the Community Singers. Stephany was one of the many soloists of the “Les Miserables” medley, in which the Wally Gordon singers sang together with the show choir.

“I think Loriann is a great director,”Stephany said. “It’s a great choir and everyone enjoys singing.”

The choir sang and danced to popular Broadway songs such as “Give My Regards to Broadway,” “It’s Only a Paper Moon” from “The Great Magoo,” and “If I Only Had a Brain,” the scarecrow’s number from “The Wizard of Oz.”

The Wally Gordon Community Singers kicked off the night with their resolution of “Lullaby” from “42nd Street.” Then, they sang Kerber’s favorite Broadway tune “Once Upon a Dream” from “Jekyll and Hyde” and did a medley from “Guys and Dolls” such as “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat.”

The Wally Gordon Men’s Quartet took stage and encouraged audience members to participate.

“This organization is a community-based organization,” said Jim Arscott, baritone of the quartet. “We’re just people who love to sing, love to spend time together singing. There are no auditions. You don’t have to read music. I can attest to that. If you would like to come out, Roger (president of the Wally Gordon Community Singers Roger Clapp), will have more information later.”

“See, you did steal my speech,” Clapp quipped as the audience laughed.

Clapp then talked about “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” which became a movie in 1971 and a Broadway play in 1978 called “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” He was introducing the song “Pure Imagination,” one of the more popular songs from the show. The Singers also performed “Embraceable You,” written by George and Ira Gershwin.

The night concluded with refreshments and fellowship at Fellowship Hall inside the church.

The Wally Gordon Men’s Quartet occasionally sings at Clarks Green United Methodist Church. Its members were glad to be part of this Broadway event.

“Broadway tunes are always fun,” said Arscott. “The quartet got to sing two beautiful songs, including “Pure Imagination.” The lyrics are inspiring.

