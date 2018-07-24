Abington Heights graduate Chase Overholser leads County in Dream Game

Overholser -

PECKVILLE – Chase Overholser made the biggest defensive play of the 84th annual Dream Game, but the Abington Heights graduate said he had plenty of help before and after making the interception that he returned 17 yards for a County touchdown.

The City eventually rallied for a 49-20 victory, but Overholser’s touchdown built the County lead to 14-7 with 4:35 left in the first quarter.

“It all starts with the pass rush,” Overholser said. “They put pressure on him and the quarterback rolled out and just overthrew his receiver.

“I was right there and picked it off.”

Cole Fuller from Western Wayne pressured City quarterback Robbie McAndrew in the end zone. The Scranton graduate, who accounted for five touchdowns, stepped aside to avoid a safety, but then hurried an errant throw.

Overholser then worked his way up the right side, picking up blocks as he weaved through a crowd on the way to the end zone.

“My teammates did a lot of work blocking for me,” Overholser said. “I can thank them for actually returning it.”

Overholser started the game at cornerback, played some at strong safety and was part of the County’s kickoff coverage team. He came up from the secondary to throw a sweep for a two-yard loss and assisted on two other tackles in the game for recent graduates of Lackawanna Football Conference teams.

“I’ve known about it for a few years and had always dreamed about playing in it,” Overholser said of playing in the game before a crowd of 7,546. “Getting a chance to play in it is real exciting.”

Overholser was one of two Abington Heights players in the game. He was joined by lineman Nate Gronsky.

In addition to the two Abington Heights graduates, two other former Comets were in the game.

Owen Hivner from Lackawanna Trail, who transferred prior to his senior year, was in on the most total tackles for the winning City team. Hivner had five tackles and four assists.

Scranton’s Rheyse Green, who played at Abington Heights as a sophomore, carried three times for six yards and caught a 30-yard pass for the City.

Lackawanna Trail also had offensive tackle Shawn Jones on the City team. Jones, who is headed to play Division II football at Duquesne, also helped out in the defensive line, assisting on a tackle.

The City leads the series, 42-38-4.

The County was coached by George Howanitz from Valley View. Abington Heights players were joined by players from Western Wayne, Valley View, Delaware Valley, Old Forge, Honesdale, Lakeland, Carbondale, Riverside and Mid Valley.

Lackawanna Trail players were joined on the City roster by Scranton, Dunmore, West Scranton, Scranton Prep, North Pocono, Holy Cross, Wallenpaupack and Susquehanna. Wallenpaupack’s Mark Watson coached the winning team.

