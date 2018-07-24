Having fun at the Waverly Comm Square Fair

Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Brady Gower, 2, of Clarks Green, tries for a spare as counselsor Anna Van Wert looks on. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Gemma Bistran, left, 9, of Scranton, attempts to dunk Duncan Breig, a counselor at COMM Camp. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Sydney Williams, 9, of Scranton, focuses as she attempts to throw rings around the bottles. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Ky Peck, a golden retriever/Pyrenees mix and rescue dog originally from Texas but currently living in Waverly, is all smiles at the Square Fair. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Molly Pitcher Path performs both classic and modern rock for fair-goers. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Ellie Warner, left, 6, and her 3-year-old sister Molly, both of Waverly, eat apples they bobbed. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Colby Clark, left, and Sam Walker, both of Waverly Deli, grill burgers, turkey burgers, hot dogs and chicken for the Comm Square Fair. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Lauren Durante teaches Raymond Mozdian, left, 8, of South Abington Twp., how to juggle at the Square Fair. - -

WAVERLY — The lawn at the Waverly Comm became like a carnival with a bounce house, a dunk tank and games which children enjoyed July 20 during the annual Waverly Comm Square Fair. Kids and parents who came to this event had food, fun, and musical entertainment provided by counselors of Comm Camp.

“My favorite thing is bowling,” said 5-year-old Miles Gower, of Clarks Summit.

Miles and his younger brother Brady, 2, both enjoyed knocking down the large pins with a small bowling ball on the sidewalk.

“I like being around the kids,” said counselor Anna Van Wert, who set up large bowling pins and let the kids bowl. “And it’s cool to see the ones we know from camp show up.”

Van Wert is referring to Comm Camp, which is currently running from June 25 to Aug. 10.

Comm Camp counselor Lauren Durante taught kids how to juggle balls at the event, including 8-year-old Raymond Mozdian, who attended the event for the third time.

“He (Raymond) enjoys the games,” said his mother Cheryl Mozdian, who has a business called Summit Music Therapy, in which she teaches the Tots & Toddlers music class at the Comm.

The Waverly Comm’s event coordinator Vivian Williams, who was vending candy under a tent, brought her two daughters to the Square Fair.

“I love that it’s a community event,” she said. “It brings out everybody because it has something for everybody like food and music.”

The food was catered by Waverly Deli, located across the street from the Comm. Owner Colby Clark and employee Sam Walker cooked burgers, turkey burgers, chicken and hot dogs on a long grill to fair-goers.

“It’s a great time,” said Walker. “Love to cook. Love to see everybody have a good time.”

Live musical entertainment was provided by local band Molly Pitcher Path, which played both classic and modern rock on top of the Waverly Comm’s porch.

“We’re honored to be here,” said bass player Josh Lupini. “We love going to events like this. We’ve done marathons in Scranton and school reunions.”

The Square Fair also had raffle baskets, in which some of the items were donated by COMM Kids, students of Comm Camp. Other raffle baskets included ones from Everything Natural, Dino & Francesco’s, and Summit Cigar & Lounge Bar.

Parents were also glad their kids were having fun at the event.

“I think it’s a wonderful event for the family and friends to come together,” said Waverly resident Matt Warner, whose daughters Ellie, age 6, and Molly, age 3, tried bobbing for apples.

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

