Vacation Bible School at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church teaches kids

CLARKS SUMMIT — Clarks Summit United Methodist Church went anchors aweigh with its island-themed VBS (Vacation Bible School) called “Shipwrecked: Rescued by Jesus.” And anchors were just one of the arts and crafts projects kids made to go along with the theme. Older kids made them out of aluminum while the younger ones made them of tissue paper.

The children also created seahorses out of paper plates, as well as boats. The older kids made them from straws while the older ones used pool noodles. The arts and crafts were taught by volunteer Colleen Kostiak.

Another theme-related activity was an outdoor game called Storm Surge where khad to run back and forth to collect and pour seeds into their bowls, and run to their “shelters” before volunteer Jacqui Brust ended the countdown.

“I loved working with the kids during the week playing games,” said Brust.

During Storytime, Pastor Andrew Weidner read Bible stories to the children. Each day, a different story’s moral is that Jesus rescues us when we worry, when we feel lonely, or when we feel powerless. The story about the crippled beggar, who was healed by disciples Peter and John, reminds us that when we feel powerless, Jesus rescues.

Weidner also read other Bible stories, including “The Lost Coin,” “The Lost Son,” and story about the crucified criminal, whom Jesus forgave.

“It’s a good time for kids we don’t normally see to hear about God in a fun way,” he said. “We act out the stories.”

Musical director Loriann Kerber taught dance moves in the sanctuary, which had a beach decor with a cabana and a hammock. The music was accompanied by Kerber’s mother Shirley Valentine on piano, Mollie Conrad on guitar, and her grandfather George Conrad on drums.

Kids at the VBS supported Keystone Mission, which helps hungry and homeless people in Northeast PA, by donating money to the cause. The VBS’s monetary goal was $1,250 and Weidner promised to shave his head if the kids reached the goal. Although the kids didn’t quite make the goal (they raised $400), Weidner still agreed to get all his locks shaven off during the ice cream social July 22. Church member Marissa Draim did the honors as the children watched her give Weidner his haircut and felt his smooth head after.

The kids of the VBS also helped the community by making and setting a “Caring Cupboard” inside the church. The cupboard allows people to donate non-perishable foods such as canned or boxed items. Glass-encased items are not permitted for donation.

This idea was thought up by the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church Mission Team, which set up another “Caring Cupboard” near the elevator of Clarks Summit Borough Hall. This cupboard is for people to either take or donate food. Non-perishable foods are also accepted and there is 24-hour access to the cupboad.

The Caring Cupboard’s purpose is to help feed the poor or low-income families in the community.

By Ben Freda for Abington Journal

