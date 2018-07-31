Annual Country Bazaar at Church of St. Benedict starts Thursday

Submitted photo Our Lady of The Snows Parish Country Bazaar Antique Booth co-chairman Tricia Cummings displays some of the unique items donated for this year’s bazaar. She and booth co-chairman Meg Dempsey are curating a varied collection of treasures donated to benefit the parish. The Country Bazaar will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2, 3 and 4 on the grounds of The Church of St. Benedict on Newton Ransom Blvd. The event offers a variety of activities, as well as food and entertainment. -

CLARKS SUMMIT — Maybe it’s the roast beef sandwiches or the clams, the bingo or the entertainment. The Annual Country Bazaar for the Our Lady of The Snows Parish offers something for everyone and that includes antique hunters. When the bazaar opens on Thursday, Aug. 2, there will be a line of customers outside the antiques booth.

Located on the grounds of The Church of St. Benedict on Newton Ransom Boulevard, the yearly event always attracts a great crowd. But those waiting for the antiques booth know it has a reputation for offering antiques and much more.

The bazaar offers shuttle bus rides from Red Barn Village on Newton Ransom Blvd. for easy parking. The bazaar is held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2; Friday, Aug. 3; and Saturday, Aug. 4.

“Each year, we are delighted by the generosity of the many parishioners and area residents who take time to go through their belongings and find treasures to share with us,” relates Meg Dempsey co-chairman. “This year promises a wonderful selection of unique and special pieces that contribute to our success.”

To date, the committee has received donations of quality china, crystal, small pieces of furniture, sets of dishes, linens, lamps, children’s furniture, decorative pieces, art, ceramics, pottery and an antique picnic basket. Also, glassware, serving pieces and many unique items for the home.

“An exciting aspect for us is to receive and display the great range of items,” added Tricia Cummings, booth co-chairman. “Donated items range from the turn of the century through the 70s. “We have probably never seen the same thing twice. There is a great mix of items this year and we hope that everyone can find a treasure.”

In addition to the antiques booth, other booths include plant booth, book barn, basket raffle, and bargain barn. Half the fun of attending the bazaar is the great variety of games for young and old. For a quiet change of pace, there will be massages provided by Utopia.

Among the many food and beverage items are Café Mocha with a coffee house atmosphere for young adults. Everyone can also enjoy the baked goods, roast beef, clams, corn, potato pancakes, strawberry smoothies, pizza, wings, burgers and other great fare along with some ethnic treats such as pierogies and halushki.

The entertainment for Thursday’s opening night will be Country Capers featuring Ken McGraw’s Brass and Ivory Jazz Band with noted singer Chris DiMattio. The main feature of the opening night will be 25 grade school students from Our Lady of Peace school performing musical selections from the play “Mary Poppins.” Friday– A faithful Monkees’ Tribute Band led by Ryan Fenton will feature the great tunes you danced to a “few” years ago. Saturday – Black Tie Stereo. The renowned and gifted musicians of Black Tie Stereo with Stephen Murphy will bring the hits from many stars like Bruno Mars, Walk the Moon and Billy Joel.

Co-chairing this year’s event are Donna Coleman, Tom Cummings and Steve Kopko. The Pastoral Staff includes Pastor, Msgr. Joseph G. Quinn, Assistant Pastor Fr. Edward Casey and Pastor Emeritus Msgr. James J. McGarry.

Our Lady of The Snows Parish Country Bazaar Antique Booth co-chairman Tricia Cummings displays some of the unique items donated for this year’s bazaar. She and booth co-chairman Meg Dempsey are curating a varied collection of treasures donated to benefit the parish. The Country Bazaar will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2, 3 and 4 on the grounds of The Church of St. Benedict on Newton Ransom Blvd. The event offers a variety of activities, as well as food and entertainment. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Antiques-photo.jpg Our Lady of The Snows Parish Country Bazaar Antique Booth co-chairman Tricia Cummings displays some of the unique items donated for this year’s bazaar. She and booth co-chairman Meg Dempsey are curating a varied collection of treasures donated to benefit the parish. The Country Bazaar will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2, 3 and 4 on the grounds of The Church of St. Benedict on Newton Ransom Blvd. The event offers a variety of activities, as well as food and entertainment. Submitted photo