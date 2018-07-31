Teen Leadership Conference held at Clarks Summit University

Submitted photo Teen Leadership Conference Director Mel Walker welcomes students to TLC 2018 on the opening night of the conference on the Clarks Summit University campus in South Abington Twp. - Submitted photo A teen sits smiling and engaged during a workshop session at Teen Leadership Conference 2018 on the Clarks Summit University campus in South Abington, Twp., Pennsylvania. - Submitted photo Teen Leadership Conference counselor Mikaela Meaders participated in community outreach with TLC and Mission Scranton. -

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — Clarks Summit University recently concluded its annual Teen Leadership Conference. TLC participants joined hundreds of students from across the country and engaged in relevant and practical biblical teaching from dynamic speakers.

The theme of the conference was “Willing” — people of influence are willing to do whatever Christ asks them to do.

The conference hosted several dynamic speakers, including Andy Giessman, adjunct professor of philosophy and religious studies at The University of Scranton; Jeff Stimpson, lead pastor at Grace Church in Powell, Ohio; Dan White, campus pastor at Parker Hill Church in Clarks Summit; Kristi Walker, veteran missionary and youth worker in Berlin, Germany; Mel Walker, co-founder of Vision For Youth; and staff at CrossWay International Church.

Students engaged in high-energy worship and pointed leadership challenges, along with both one-on-one and small group interaction experiences.

This year, TLC also partnered with Mission Scranton, a local outreach program designed to empower inner city communities to live victoriously. TLC attendees received a day of training and then headed out into the heart of Scranton to serve the children, teens and families there.

TLC is held on two separate weeks in July and is designed for teenagers who want to be leaders in their schools, communities and churches.