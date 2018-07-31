Community calendar for week of August 1, 2018

REMINDERS

Insulin Pump Support Group, 6 to 8:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Join insulin pump users in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences.

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

BOOK SALES, MARKETS & VENDOR FAIRS

Abington Business & Professional Association Designer Purse Bingo, doors open at 1:30 p.m., bingo starts at 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 326 Bedford Street. Purses will include Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Coach. There will be 20 bingo games, bingo special, 50/50 and concessions. Tickets: $20 in advance and $25 at the door and may be purchased at The Nyx, PNC Bank Clarks Summit branch or by calling Jessica Nemetz at 570-840-7058. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Clarks Summit Fire Company.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Abington Senior Center trip to Mt. Airy casino, Nov. 8 to see Queens of Country Music. There is a $15 rebate and buffet. Call 570-586-8996 for details.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

